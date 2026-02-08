Noblesville hosts USA Gymnastics’ 2026 Rhythmic Challenge and Invitational ahead of 2028 headquarters move

NOBLESVILLE, IND — Noblesville welcomed Olympic hopefuls and gymnastics champions to The Arena at Innovation Mile Saturday morning, offering a preview of what's to come when USA Gymnastics establishes its new headquarters in the growing Indiana city.

The USA Gymnastics’ 2026 Rhythmic Challenge and Invitational featured over 100 athletes, including a two-time Olympian and world champion medalist.

All the athletes who participated are competing for spots on the 2028 Summer Olympic team. Among them was Rin Keys, who made history by earning the USA's first-ever rhythmic silver medal at the 2025 Senior Rhythmic World Championships.

"It feels like an honor to represent the US. I'm just really grateful that everybody who helped me here guided me through a long journey," Keys told WRTV Saturday.

USA Gymnastics now plans to build its new headquarters and wellness training center in Noblesville by 2028, just down the road from The Arena at Innovation Mile.

"We are expecting a 2028 build, but we kind of wanted to see, okay, how will events work once we're a little bit just down the street," said Rebecca Holwerda, COO of USA Gymnastics.

The proximity of the arena offers significant advantages for USA Gymnastics' operations.

"That means we don't have to ship and move equipment, [that] staff doesn't have to travel, and so we can still continue to do all the work that we need to do to get these events and competitions going, but to have it in one central location and not have to be all over the country," Holwerda explained.

Noblesville residents are enthusiastic about the partnership between USA Gymnastics and their rapidly growing city.

"My best friend's daughter was a gymnast and was a gymnast all through high school, a level 10 gymnast, and so she's very excited to see it come here," Noblesville resident Selena Scott told WRTV. "I think all of our local kids that are gymnasts see it as a really big opportunity to be able to shine."

You can find more information about USA Gymnastics' planned moved to Noblesville by clicking the link here.

