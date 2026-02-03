Noblesville leaders break ground on massive 'Embrace Downtown' revitalization project

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville is launching its most significant downtown transformation in three decades with its "Embrace Downtown" project. The project will aim to combine modern infrastructure improvements with historic preservation efforts.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 30 years since we've done a major infrastructure upgrade in our downtown," Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen highlighted Monday.

The comprehensive plan includes widening sidewalks and narrowing traffic lanes to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment around the downtown square.

"We're going to basically double the width of the sidewalks here in downtown to allow more pedestrian flow," Mayor Jensen explained. "We're going to skinny up our traffic lanes, which actually has been proven scientifically to show that it will slow down traffic to make it more pedestrian-friendly downtown square."

Local business owners are welcoming the changes. Jill Dolak, owner of Noblesville Antiques on the Square, believes the improvements will benefit customer foot traffic.

"It allows more people to walk and feel safe when they walk and have room to walk, and I think it'll have a lot better flow of foot traffic down here in the long run," Dolak said.

The project addresses critical infrastructure needs, including the replacement of century-old sewer and water pipes beneath much of downtown Noblesville.

Construction will begin Monday, February 9, resulting in temporary parking and traffic changes.

"Our goal is to start phase one, which is what we're breaking ground on today, and complete it by the holiday shopping season here in Noblesville," said Mayor Jensen. "So we'll be back open in time to make sure shoppers can get to those small businesses and patronize our businesses here in downtown."

For lifelong Noblesville resident Joan Drizin, the project strikes the right balance between growth and preservation.

"I think they're doing a good job with the preservation of the buildings, and as long as you stick with that, just making it more accessible is the key," Drizin said.

Despite the upcoming construction, Mayor Jensen assured residents and visitors that downtown remains operational.

"Downtown is open for business, and in fact, this project is going to make downtown Noblesville an even more desirable place if that was even possible," Jensen said.

Logan MacDonald is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in 2025. Logan loves to tell stories that hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to communities in need. Share your story ideas and important issues with Logan by emailing him at logan.macdonald@wrtv.com.