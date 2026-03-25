Westfield Fire Department launches new initiative to support residents living with dementia and caregivers

WESTFIELD — It's estimated that roughly one out of every 10 Americans ages 65 and older is living with dementia, with 800 to 900 residents facing it in Westfield alone. Now, Westfield leaders are looking to ease the burden.

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Westfield Fire Department launches 'Dementia-Friendly Westfield' initiative

The Westfield Fire Department is launching its new "Dementia-Friendly Westfield" initiative. The goal is to create spaces and programs to reduce isolation and improve the quality of life for those living with dementia and their care partners.

Since the initiative's establishment, Walter Rippy with the Westfield Fire Department tells WRTV what's next.

"The next steps are that we need to build our 'Dementia-Friendly Westfield' Community Action Team, get some members of the community in on it so they can help mold and pave the road for this initiative," Rippy said. "It can be local businesses, residents living with dementia, their care partners, anyone that's involved. You don't have to be educated on it, but anyone who has the initiative and have the heart to want to help this community."

Former dementia caregiver Kim Kelly knows about the loneliness of battling dementia in a loved one.

"My mom suffered from dementia and died in 2017, and she just she would wander, and she left home several times," Kelly said. "My sisters and I dealt with it together, and my mom's husband actually left her during that time, so it was really difficult."

Provided

Ashley Huber, a physical therapist with Fox Rehab, says she's all for a program like Westfield's and has some suggestions of her own.

"One of the things that we really target [at Fox Rehab] is getting them well and moving their bodies to help invigorate their minds. So having programs like that, maybe just getting out in some of these parks we have in the area and doing some dance classes, doing some cool yoga classes, that's really great for dementia," Huber suggested.

For Kelly, the most important thing is spreading awareness.

"I just really want people to understand what dementia is like and how to help those people with dementia. That's really, really important," Kelly said.

Those interested in joining the task force can email wrippy@westfield.in.gov.

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Logan MacDonald is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in 2025. Logan loves to tell stories that hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to communities in need. Share your story ideas and important issues with Logan by emailing him at logan.macdonald@wrtv.com.