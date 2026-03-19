WESTFIELD — Westfield leaders plan to build an $88.6 million state-of-the-art hockey facility in Grand Park, aiming to make the sports complex a year-round destination.

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Westfield unveils details on planned $88.6M hockey facility in Grand Park

The Westfield Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously on Monday to recommend the plans, which are expected to be completed in late 2028.

Mayor Scott Willis said the new facility will help sustain the area's economic boom.

"We're continuing to invest and lean in to what is our biggest economic engine for Westfield, and that is Grand Park," Mayor Willis told WRTV Thursday. "We will see not only an increase in coming into the park, but we're going to see increased amenities and family entertainment options because now businesses can bank on a 12-month operation, not a five-month operation."

The facility will provide much-needed ice space and resources for hockey families across the state.

"IYHA, which is the Indiana Youth Hockey Association, needs ice. They don't have a lot of ice," Mayor Willis explained. "Ice [rinks] around this area are decaying and possibly going under, so it will not only support the local, but the statewide need for ice hockey."

Kimberly McCauley, a Westfield mother whose two sons grew up playing the sport in the city, said the lack of facilities has impacted players.

"I know that there's a huge need for ice time right now, and just having the limited resources and facilities that we've had," McCualey said. "It's really put a damper on the progression of the sport for kids and adults alike."

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Curt Whitesell, a Westfield father of a hockey player, agrees that Westfield will benefit from this facility.

"Our son is a senior. He's played all four years, and it's been a lot of fun. It's always been kind of weird that we have this huge youth sports facility and we go somewhere else to play hockey, so this is really cool to have this coming here," Whitesell said.

You can find more details about the plans on the city website by clicking the link here.

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Logan MacDonald is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in 2025. Logan loves to tell stories that hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to communities in need. Share your story ideas and important issues with Logan by emailing him at logan.macdonald@wrtv.com.