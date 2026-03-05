WESTFIELD — For fifth-generation Westfield resident Judi Shuck, "the Green Building" isn't just a piece of Westfield history; it's a piece of her history.

Westfield's oldest commercial building set to move to final resting home Friday

"When I was a young child, my mother worked there," Shuck said. "I've been in the old grocery store when Funderburghs had it."

What she remembers most is the building's character.

"Smelling like the old wooden floors," Shuck said.

And she has fond memories of the building, which previously served as a cafeteria downtown.

"Pickett's cafeteria, when they were there, nobody had better pies than Mary Pickett, OK? And her sugar cream was the best," Shuck added.

Westfield's oldest commercial building is set to be moved on Friday morning to its permanent home just west of City Hall.

Linda Naas of the Westfield Preservation Alliance explained how the move came together.

"When the State Road 32 decided to widen this time, and the city put together an agreement, it was like they had to either avoid those buildings altogether or they had to mitigate," Naas said. "What the city and the state agreed to is, 'We'll mitigate. We'll save one building.'"

Morning commuters can expect the intersection of Union Street and SR-32 to be closed on Friday from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. as the building is moved.

The building will also be restored to its original appearance, which will make it look different than what folks are used to.

"It will not be green. It wasn't green in the original building. It was made out of clapboard," Naas explained.

As Westfield moves into the future, Shuck said preserving what's left of the nearly 200-year-old structure is absolutely vital.

"I always say, if you don't know where you came from, you don't know where you're going, period," Shuck said.

The SR-32 widening project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

