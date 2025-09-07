Lawrence Police investigate shooting that left man seriously injured

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 7300 block of 54th Street at approximately 7:37 p.m., where they found an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital and is currently in serious condition.

An adult female involved in the incident was identified and detained at the scene. She is being held pending further investigation.

The shooting remains under active investigation as authorities work to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and determine what led to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or submit anonymous tips at 317-262-8477.