Lawrence police shoot knife-wielding man during disturbance call

LAWRENCE — Police shot a man who reportedly charged at officers with a knife in Lawrence on Wednesday.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers were called to the 7300 block of Red Rock Road on a report of a disturbance.

During the investigation, police say they encountered a man armed with a knife, who charged at officers. Officers then shot the man.

The man is in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.