Martinsville Police Chief retiring after long law enforcement career

MARTINSVILLE — Martinsville Police Chief Rick Lang has spent the vast majority of his life serving the people of Morgan County. Lang is now handing in his badge after more than 50 years in law enforcement.

City of Martinsville

Lang is retiring from the Martinsville Police Department in December. Before he stepped away, he was honored by the city during its council meeting on Monday night.

"In times like this, I usually, at least I do, think about who you're grateful for, and I'm grateful for everyone here," Lang said after he was recognized by city council. "I had a blessed life and a great career. I thank all of you."

City of Martinsville

Lang served as Martinsville's police chief twice. He led the department from 2015 to 2016 and took over for a second stint as chief last year.

Before his time as police chief, Lang served as a Morgan County-based detective with the Indiana State Police. He gained recognition for solving the murder of Jill Behrman, a 19-year-old Indiana University student who went missing in 2000. Behrman's killer was convicted of her murder in 2006.

WRTV

Lang has served in law enforcement since 1974.

Martinsville will soon start the search for Lang's replacement.