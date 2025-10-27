Bloomington awarding grants for ideas to encourage bicycle riding

BLOOMINGTON — Do you have an idea to get more people moving on two wheels in Bloomington? The city may award you some money for it.

Bloomington's Local-Motion grant program is accepting applications until Nov. 3. The program will reward projects and events that inspire Bloomingtonians to ride bicycles throughout the city.

"It's allowing the community to come up with their ideas," said Hank Duncan, who coordinates bicycle and pedestrian projects for the City of Bloomington. "Instead of as a city pitching ideas to the people and receiving feedback, I get to see their creativity instead."

You can submit your application at this link.

Bloomington has at least $2,200 to spread across the winning projects, but Duncan said it is very likely the city will have more money in the budget to spend.

"The more money and more grants that can be put towards cycling and sustainable transportation, I'm all for it," said Mason Cassady, who said he has used his bicycle around Bloomington for the past 20 years. "Bloomington is a great town which has a big history of cycling. I'm a big advocate, and I hope more and more people hop on bikes."

Prior winning projects include a bicycle repair station at the Bloomington Community Bike Project. The station now has the words 'Thank you' painted on it out of appreciation.

"If you have an idea that we're not thinking of, please apply," Duncan said. "At the very least, it will get on our radar so that maybe in the future with city funds, we can do that same thing."

All applicants must present their plan to Bloomington's Transportation Commission at their Nov. 17 meeting. The grant awards will be decided shortly after the presentations are complete.

Taj Simmons the In Your Community reporter for Monroe and Morgan counties. He joined WRTV in August of 2023. The Oakland, CA native is not a Hoosier by birth, but is excited to learn all about the area and tell the stories of the people who make this state feel like home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Taj by emailing him at taj.simmons@wrtv.com.