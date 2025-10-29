Bloomington native Will Klein becomes unlikely World Series hero

BLOOMINGTON — Game 3 of the World Series became a legendary 18-inning marathon. When the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, Bloomington's own Will Klein was immortalized as the winning pitcher.

Klein pitched the final four innings of the Dodgers' 6-5 victory and did not allow a single run. He was the last pitcher remaining in the Dodgers' bullpen and was only added to the team's postseason roster before the World Series.

Before he made the majors, Klein starred as a pitcher and catcher at Bloomington High School North. He graduated from North in 2017 and played at Eastern Illinois University before he was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

"He's now something for kids to aspire to, so I think it's fantastic," said Bloomington North baseball head coach Richard Hurt, who also coached Klein at the school. "There's only been 700 or so World Series games, and now Will Klein has one of those wins."

Hurt remembers Klein as a dedicated athlete with a powerful but raw arm at North.

"Whenever Will was playing for us and pitching for us, he would have problems throwing strikes," Hurt recalled. "The coaching staff and me would talk and we all agreed, 'If he ever gets in the strike zone, he's going to be really, really good.'"

Hurt hopes Klein finds time to come back to North in the offseason.

"He knows he has an open visitation," Hurt said. "He can come back any time he wants."

