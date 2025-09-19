Bloomington's celebration of Latino culture returns this weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 5,000 Latino people live in Bloomington, and they will have a chance to honor their heritage with the rest of the city this weekend.

BloOmington's Fiesta del Otoño returns to Switchyard Park Saturday afternoon. More than 50 organizations from across the county will have a presence at the celebration.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to learn about resources concerning housing, food, recreation, and environment," said Ximena Martinez, Bloomington's Latino outreach coordinator who also coordinated Fiesta del Otoño.

Martinez said she did not want to cancel the fiesta despite nationwide tension concerning immigration patrols because she believes Bloomington needs it.

"We realize here in Bloomington that if we get together, we are stronger as a community," Martinez said. "In celebrating our bonds and coming together to help each other, that's how Bloomington is stronger."

While Fiesta del Otoño is a one-day celebration, the La Raza Latino Cultural Center provides resources to Latino students at Indiana University throughout the school year.

"Our existence is very important in providing community for our people," said Indiana University senior Cecilio Rosales, who also works at La Raza. "It can be very overwhelming to be in a PWI, especially considering our political climate nowadays. Having that community and finding people to lean on makes people feel more secure."

La Raza will have a presence at Fiesta del Otoño and will continue its work on campus after the event is over.

"I'm very hopeful for the Latino community," Rosales said. "I know we are people of resistance and we persevere through very difficult times. Try to find each other because there is a lot going on."

Fiesta del Otoño takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Switchyard Park.