Charlie Kirk event fills IU Auditorium with Tucker Carlson as headliner

BLOOMINGTON — Conservative activist Charlie Kirk planned to visit Indiana University on his debate tour before he was assassinated at Utah Valley University last month. IU's event carried on with a different conservative figure leading the conversation.

WRTV

An estimated 3,000 people came to campus for Turning Point USA's event in Kirk's memory. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took Kirk's place, while Indiana Governor Mike Braun and comedian Jobob opened the event.

Attendees who looked up to Kirk believe American conservatives became more united after his death.

WRTV

"We're louder now than we ever were," said Becky Salem, who drove from Noblesville for the Turning Point USA event. "This person tried to silence everybody and I think he made us even louder."

"The legacy that Charlie Kirk leaves behind is faith, freedom and family," said Evan O'Neil, who started a Turning Point USA chapter in southern Indiana shortly before Kirk's death. "Everything that you stand for, you need to fight for."

WRTV

"I'm not alone in being a conservative on this campus, even though it's mostly liberal," said Will Orellana, a junior at Indiana University. "It's cool to see how many conservatives there actually are."

Some students who opposed Kirk's beliefs also showed up at the event.

"It's really concerning that we have such a big turnout for this, especially someone who stood for racist ideology and sexist ideology," said IU freshman Lily Brown.

WRTV

Carlson used the event to take questions and debate attendees who do not agree with right-wing politics, including Brown.

"I hear 'woke' so much, especially from conservatives, but we never really hear what it means," Brown asked Carlson.

WRTV

"At its core, woke is an attempt by the powerful to make the less powerful shut up," Carlson answered.

The questions soon veered into more loaded topics such as religion and abortion.

"I used to believe, 'My body, my choice was what it was all about,' but if it is, where do you stand on the COVID vaccine?" Carlson replied to a student who asked him about his views on abortion.

WRTV

Even as Carlson took center stage for Turning Point, Charlie Kirk remained the main point of conversation.

"I promised myself I would be more like Charlie Kirk today," Carlson said. "I failed."

—

Taj Simmons the In Your Community reporter for Monroe and Morgan counties. He joined WRTV in August of 2023. The Oakland, CA native is not a Hoosier by birth, but is excited to learn all about the area and tell the stories of the people who make this state feel like home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Taj by emailing him at taj.simmons@wrtv.com.