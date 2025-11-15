Ellettsville, Richland Township considering consolidation after Senate Enrolled Act 1

ELLETTSVILLE — Ellettsville and Richland Township are trying to find the best way forward after analyzing Senate Enrolled Act 1's tax caps on their budgets. There's a chance their preferred option will be to come together.

Members of the Ellettsvlle and Richland Township boards talked about the possibility of consolidation at a work session on Friday afternoon. Any move to merge governments would have to be approved by voters in both Ellettsville and Richland Township and could show up on next November's ballot.

Ellettsville released a statement explaining the possibility of consolidation, in which it claimed a merger could "protect essential public services, preserve local identity, and create a more efficient and sustainable structure for future growth."

"It would give the property owners a little bit more control," Richland Township board member David Willibey explained after Friday's meeting. "Ellettsville would like to see the township grow with homes and families instead of apartments."

Ellettsville is growing both in and around the town's center. Lynn Bloch just opened a yarn and book store, Knitting Romance, in downtown Ellettsville last month.

"I think this downtown area has so much potential," Bloch said. "I think it is going to be amazing, having this downtown turn into a place where people want to be."

Longtime Ellettsville resident Brad Taylor wants to bring his online bagel shop, The Bearded Baker, to a brick-and-mortar downtown as well.

"We're all in this together. There doesn't need to be this competitive spirit. It's a spirit about community."

Ellettsville and Richland Township's consolidation is far from certain, but Taylor believes the governments are doing what they can to help the area thrive.

"I'm cautious, but optimistic, Taylor said. "I want to be optimistic that our town leaders have the town's best interest in mind first."

