Indiana University says it has largest living alumni base in the nation

BLOOMINGTON — If you receive a degree from Indiana University, you will find yourself among a sea of crimson and cream alumni. IU now reports there are more living Hoosier graduates than from any other university in America.

Indiana University now counts more than 805,000 living Hoosier graduates from its nine campuses. More than 417,000 Hoosier alumni still live in Indiana.

Interim Indiana University Alumni Association President J T. Forbes encourages alumni to mentor the nearly 90,000 students who are currently working toward a degree.

"Indiana University needs its alumni not just to give money, but to give time to other graduates," Forbes told WRTV. "We do everything we can to make that as easy as possible."

Current students tell WRTV they are already discovering the significance of Indiana University's alumni network.

"Alumni are always so friendly," said sophomore Mayur Sohanlal, who moved from Dubai to study at the Kelley Business School. "Almost all the time, when you reach out to them, they are open to accepting chats. Even right now, I'm helping the freshmen get resume advice."

"I love all of the opportunities that IU has, including the medical clubs that I've seen everywhere and am starting to become a part of," said freshman Breanna McBride, a Hoosier native from Greensburg. "It's just a great place to be to set me up for my future."

According to Indiana University, you can find alumni in more than 160 countries across the world.

