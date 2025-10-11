Indiana University's on-campus food pantry expanding to feed the need

BLOOMINGTON — You would never know it at first glance, but thousands of students at Indiana University are trying to earn a college degree without the money to buy food or a meal plan. The on-campus Crimson Cupboard is helping feed the Hoosiers who need it most.

More than 7,000 Hoosier students used Crimson Cupboard last academic year, according to the university. The free food pantry has operated inside the Campus View Apartments for a decade, but opened a second location inside the Indiana Memorial Union two years ago.

"There are a lot of assumptions that get made where if a student can afford to go to college, surely they can afford everything that comes with that, including food," said Dee Dee Dayhoff, who oversees Crimson Cupboard as IU's associate dean of students, care and advocacy. "As we know, that's not always the case."

IU student Treesa Madathikunnelbaulose volunteers at the Campus View Crimson Cupboard. She said the demand for food is greater than she thought it would be.

"When the milk and eggs are here, it's gone so fast," Madathikunnelbaulose said. "Before working here, I thought there would be two or three people coming in a day. Last semester, it was more like 30 people a day. This semester, it's more like 25 people a day."

Dayhoff said they are planning to grow the Indiana Memorial Union location by adding frozen and refrigerated foods. She said the convenience of an on-campus food pantry as opposed to traveling to a residence hall is helpful for Hoosiers.

"If a student is hungry and trying to be successful inside the classroom, that goal is nearly impossible," Dayhoff said.

Dayhoff added that more than 60% of Crimson Cupboard customers are graduate students.

Madathikunnelbaulose said she is happy her service is helping her classmates in need get through college.

"It's great for them to say, 'Someone cares about me, someone is addressing my problems without being well-announced," Madathikunnelbaulose said. "I'm really thankful for being here."

Students in need are able to use the Crimson Cupboard once a week.

