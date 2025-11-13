IU restoring Alexander Calder sculpture in front of Musical Arts Center

BLOOMINGTON — A bright red piece of fine art on Indiana University's campus has lost its shine since it was installed more than 50 years ago. The university is now reviving the sculpture in its original shade of crimson.

Alexander Calder's 'Peau Rouge' was commissioned by the university in 1970 and stands tall outside the Musical Arts Center, which opened in 1972.

Calder is well known for similar sculptures outside of the Chicago Federal Building and in front of Grand Rapids City Hall. The artist died in 1976.

"This is the last site-specific commission for Calder in his life," said Katie Chattin, who is Indiana University's Director of Public Art and Cultural Heritage.

The Calder sculpture on campus is hidden from the public by a protective tarp. Contractors underneath the plastic stripped Peau Rouge to the bare metal and weatherproofed it before reapplying its signature red paint.

"We worked closely with the Calder Foundation to approve the color and to get everything as Alexander Calder would have wanted," Chattin said. "It's important that we maintain his vision here."

Since the sculpture is under wraps, some Jacobs School of Music students are wondering how Peau Rouge will look when the tarp comes off.

"I'm curious. I saw it before, so I wonder if it's going to be somehow more red," said Rachel Taylor, who is studying cello at IU. "It obviously needed a little work. I thought it was fine, but I guess they're deciding now is the time to do it."

IU hopes to unwrap Peau Rouge by Christmas. Chattin believes the work now will protect Calder's work for at least the next 50 years.

"The pieces on this campus mean something to folks from generations," Chattin said. "I'm thinking about how long it will be here beyond our time and keeping it in as perfect shape as we can."

