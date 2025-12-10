IUPD deploying 'bait bikes' to fight back against campus bicycle thefts

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University Police have arrested eight people for stealing bikes at its Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses so far this semester. The department is using a new tool to try and stop any more bikes from going missing.

IUPD revealed it is placing 'bait bikes' among bike racks in both Indianapolis and Bloomington to catch thieves in the act. The bait bikes are meant to blend in with the other bicycles, but police know where they are at all times.

"They are GPS-enabled bikes that help police track suspects," said Julia Nowak of the Indiana University Police Department. "IUPD purchases bikes that are more than $750, meaning that it is a felony amount."

IUPD said it arrested four suspected bike thieves in Bloomington and four in Indianapolis before it publicized the bait bikes initiative.

IU-Bloomington student Aiden Ziliak rides his bicycle to campus from his home in Ellettsville every day. He said his only complication is trying to find a place to park it before class.

"There's one bike rack with four slots where sometimes, there are eight people trying to put bikes on there," Ziliak said. "Theft has not happened to me, but I also do not park my bike overnight. I know a large portion of the people who have issues with theft are people who leave their bikes unattended for longer periods of time."

Ziliak said he is conflicted on whether IUPD's new strategy will make a difference on campus.

"Attempting to trap people in that way doesn't always seem like the best fit, but it does help with the security of the individuals on campus," Ziliak said.

IUPD is currently searching for two people responsible for bike thefts from IU-Indy's campus. The first is described by IUPD as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40, and the second is described as a Black male in his late 50s.

The university recommends locking bicycles with a 'U-lock' around the frame, not around the wheel. The police department will give you a free bike lock if you ask.

Taj Simmons is the In Your Community reporter for Monroe and Morgan counties. He joined WRTV in August of 2023. The Oakland, CA native is not a Hoosier by birth, but is excited to learn all about the area and tell the stories of the people who make this state feel like home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Taj by emailing him at taj.simmons@wrtv.com.