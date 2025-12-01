IU'S undefeated season could be a win for Bloomington's economy

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana Hoosiers football team is having a season for the ages. Their run to the Big Ten Championship has also helped local businesses score along the way.

"We've had lines out of the door on gamedays," said Nancy Baldwin, the business manager for Bloomington chicken wing restaurant BuffaLouie's. "We've had some record breaking weekends, shall we say."

Baldwin said BuffaLouie's has filled up for both home and away games since the Hoosiers' turnaround under head coach Curt Cignetti. She says the trend will certainly continue when Indiana takes on Ohio State for the Big Ten title.

"We have people that want to take our wings up to Indy for their tailgate," Baldwin said. "They will stop here, get their wings, and head up. We treat every game like the Super Bowl, which means we can only do so many wing orders."

Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce President Eric Spoonmore says the Hoosier boost in business benefits the entire community.

"That tax revenue helps when you talk about inkeeper's taxes, food and beverage taxes, and so forth," Spoonmore said. "That funding, as it continues to grow, will be reinvested into the community such as through our convention center project."

While Spoonmore thinks long-term, Baldwin is satisfied the football team's success is paying off for restaurants right now during a very challenging time.

"It has been difficult this year because a lot of prices have gone skyrocketing, including wings," Baldwin said. "The busier days definitely help, but we know it's also the locals that come in when we're not busy."

