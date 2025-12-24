Monroe County votes to replace local volunteer fire department with county's services

STINESVILLE — The Bean Blossom Township Volunteer Fire Department responds to emergencies in and around Stinesville, but Monroe County no longer believes they can afford to handle the weight of first response alone.

County commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to absorb Bean Blossom's fire services into the county-based Monroe Fire Protection District in 2027. The district currently handles fire services for all unincorporated areas of Monroe County, excluding Bean Blossom Township.

Monroe County leadership cited financial reasons, including Senate Enrolled Act 1, as the main factor for consolidating Bean Blossom Township's fire department.

"I've always been impressed with the volunteers at Bean Blossom, they're amazing folks who shouldn't have to put their hands in their pockets to pay for gas for their fire truck," Monroe County Board of Commissioners President Julie Thomas said during Monday's meeting.

"The financial pressures that are coming to local governments are going to hit," Monroe County Attorney Jeff Cockerill added. "They're starting to hit, but it's going to get worse."

Stinesville resident Jesse Welch worries about how the fire protection district's tax structure will affect his neighbors who are low-income or fixed-income.

"We can get by, but there's a lot of people who can't," Welch said. "Whenever the county comes in to charge extra taxes and people lose their places because they can't pay for taxes, that ain't right."

He hopes the economic difficulties Monroe County leaders alluded to will not severely harm Stinesville and Bean Blossom Township.

"I plan on being here until I die," Welch said. "The way the town is, I don't want that taken away."

