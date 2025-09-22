Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monroe County's homeless population slightly shrinks, according to annual count

State counted more than 300 people without a home
BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's annual point-in-time count, which measures the state's homeless population on a given day, has been released.

According to the count, Bloomington and Monroe County's homeless population has decreased from 339 in 2024 to 305 people in 2025. The state conducted this year's count on January 29.

While there is a slight decrease, Monroe County's homeless population has barely changed since 2020. That year, IHCDA counted 334 people experiencing homelessness in the county.

Rev. Forrest Gilmore leads Beacon, which provides meals and services to people in Monroe County who are experiencing homelessness or in poverty. He said Bloomington's story of inequality goes far beyond this year's point-in-time count.

"There's easily at least 5,000 people in our county alone that are struggling with that on-the-edge housing stability," Gilmore said. "A drop is great. I'll be really happy if we see that drop continue over two or three or more years."

Gilmore believes people in Monroe County are having a harder time climbing out of poverty now than when he came to Beacon fifteen years ago.

"When I started, there was always an apartment somewhere we could find for people, but now that's not the case," Gilmore said. "There's high median rent and low vacancy of apartments. Those two things correlate with homelessness across the country."

Homelessness across the state has increased, judging by the state's point-in-time count. It recorded 4,890 homeless Hoosiers in 2025, compared to 4,398 homeless Hoosiers in 2024.

Taj Simmons