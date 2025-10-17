Tens of thousands of books on sale at Hoosier Hills Food Bank Book Fair

MONROE COUNTY — If you have the desire to buy a book — or 20 — you can feed your mind at the Monroe County Fairgrounds while also helping feed the less fortunate in the community.

The annual Hoosier Hills Food Bank Book Fair returned to the fairgrounds on Thursday. There are an estimated 100,000 pieces of media for sale, and every purchase directly benefits the food bank.

Hoosier Hills Food Bank executive director Julio Alonso said the fundraiser is especially necessary this year.

"We're seeing some cuts in government support and some of that is at risk," Alonso said. "We have folks unsure of their next paycheck because of the government shutdown. We're facing challenging circumstances with very high demand from the people we serve."

Hundreds of book enthusiasts visited the fairgrounds for day one of the six-day book sale on Thursday, including some who hauled off their purchases in a wagon or on a dolly.

"My wagon is full of more than 100 books and magazines for $62, and it's my second one today," said Timothy Baer of Morganton, who said he visits the book fair every year. "People left behind incredible stuff."

"This gives us a chance to get out of town and find things that don't walk in our doors," said Brian Hawkins, who plans to restock his bookstore in Bedford with his purchases.

Several customers told WRTV they chose to spend money at the book fair specifically to support Hoosier Hills.

"Food scarcity is critical for so many people, and I love books, so maybe I'm just rationalizing it," said Jane Lewis, who purchased a cart full of books from the fair's vintage section.

"I spent a couple hundred dollars today, and this justifies it, knowing that it all goes to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank," Baer said.

The Hoosier Hills Food Bank Book Fair is open at the Monroe County Fairgrounds through Tuesday, Oct. 21. More information on the book fair is available at this link.

