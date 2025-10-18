The price of success: IU community shares thoughts on Cignetti's $93 million deal

BLOOMINGTON — Curt Cignetti took over the Indiana football program two years ago, when winning was a rarity for the Hoosiers. His team is now a championship contender, and the university has paid up to keep him in Bloomington.

Cignetti officially signed an eight-year, $92.8 million dollar extension days before Indiana's homecoming game against Michigan State. The extension is fully guaranteed, which means the university will pay Cignetti the entire amount even if he is fired.

Thousands of Hoosier alumni returned to Bloomington for the homecoming game and many of them are fans of Cignetti's new deal.

"With the talent level and the wins, I think he's the best coach in America," said Reid Gault, a 1996 IU alumnus whose son is a sophomore at the university. "I think he earned all that money."

"I think he plans to retire as a Hoosier," said 2010 IU graduate Kyle McClurg, who returned to Bloomington from South Carolina for homecoming. "That's my hope and that's everybody's hope. I don't think it's risky at all."

While many returning alumni cheered the move, IU junior and student government representative Louis Gallegos believes many students on campus are more critical.

"Students really feel like money isn't managed in the way that we'd like it to get managed," Gallegos said.

Gallegos said several students he represents are concerned with the contrast of Cignetti's contract against the university refusing to publish the Indiana Daily Student because of cost concerns.

"It's really upsetting to be here and see that so many students feel like they're afraid to express their opinion, but when you look at our athletics team, they have no problem allowing them to do whatever they want," Gallegos said.

Cignetti has a record of 17 wins and two losses in his tenure at Indiana. The Hoosiers are currently undefeated and the third-ranked team in the country heading into their homecoming game.

The Hoosiers take on Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

