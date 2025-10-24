Tourism and touchdowns: Bloomington hopes to create 'Stadium District' neighborhood by Memorial Stadium

BLOOMINGTON — A winning football team now plays in Indiana University's Memorial Stadium. Bloomington city planners believe the allure of the stadium could be the winning play to revitalize the north end of town.

The city is considering establishing the 'Stadium District' neighborhood by Memorial Stadium for economic development and tourism reasons.

The proposed district would cover the area between Memorial Stadium and Miller-Showers Park from the State Road 45/46 bypass to 17th Street.

Aubrey Williams' business, Heartwork Brewing, is on College Avenue right across from Miller-Showers Park. She believes a defined name for the neighborhood could encourage both customers and investors to stop and take a look around the area.

"When people ask us where our brewery is, nine times out of 10, they have driven by us multiple times," Williams said. "I want this area, possibly by naming it, to have some stopping power, that we aren't just a place people speed by on their way downtown."

Bloomington City Council could have adopted the Stadium District map during its meeting Wednesday night after pushing the vote from its prior meeting.

Instead, council unanimously chose to postpone the vote again to their meeting on Nov. 5 due to questions about the district's boundaries.

"We postponed it to tonight so an amended map could be presented, but last week an amended map got sent to me and I didn't like it," council president Hopi Stosberg said during Wednesday's council meeting. "We asked the GIS department to change it again."

The concerns lie with the potential Stadium District's coverage of some residential areas, including parts of Maple Heights.

Aaron Steele has owned a home in the proposed Stadium District boundary for more than 20 years. He said he loves his neighborhood, but is concerned with how the connotations of Memorial Stadium could affect it.

"When I think about the stadium, I think about college rentals," Steele said. "The opposite side of my street is all rentals, and there are all of these new apartment complexes going up. I don't know if I'd like to be included in that, to be honest with you."

Williams believes investment is needed in Bloomington's north side and supports the Stadium District if it helps turn around the vacant buildings on College Avenue and Walnut Street.

"We need a little boost in energy and identity to make this community that great first impression," Williams said.

