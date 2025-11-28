Nature lovers experience McCormick's Creek State Park for free on Black Friday

SPENCER — Black Friday is a day most known for shopping, but some Hoosiers decided to get as far away from stores as possible and explore nature instead.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources waived admission fees at its state parks for Opt Outside Day on the day after Thanksgiving. That included McCormick's Creek State Park outside of Spencer, which is well-known for its majestic waterfall.

"We saw the deal, said, 'Do you want to go?' and we went,'" said Mary Keller, who traveled with her friend Jamie Westermeier from Indianapolis to McCormick's Creek. "She simply said, 'I'll pick you up at 10."

Even though the weather was too cold to hike without a heavy jacket, Westermeier said the change of scenery was exactly what she needed before the snow falls.

"I think some Hoosiers are definitely shocked there are places like this in Indiana," Westermeier said. "Especially the people in east and central Indiana where it's all flat. They see this and say, 'Oh really, you mean it's beautiful?'"

The creek also attracted visitors from out-of-state. Sandra and Edwin Vance made the journey to McCormick's Creek from Coldwater, Michigan.

"We've been to Brown County before but this is something a little different," Sandra Vance said. "We've never been to McCormick. If they live in this region, it's worth checking out, and they're probably going to want to come back."