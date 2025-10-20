$59 million investment to bring new housing and retail to Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE — The path into downtown Bargersville is getting a makeover. A $59 million investment will bring the first mixed used retail and housing development to the area.

"About 250 some odd multi-family living units, class A apartments. It's 11,000 square feet of retail," said Dax Norton, Bargersville town manager.

The new retail and housing, called the Jefferson, will transform the northeast corner of State Road 135 and County Road 144.

"If you go east, you get to Franklin. If you go north obviously you get to Greenwood," said Norton.

Developed by Barrett & Stokely, one of Indiana’s leading multi-family developers, the Jefferson aims to revitalize downtown and mark a major step in Bargersville’s continued growth. Barrett & Stokely is expected to begin construction in the second quarter of 2026, following zoning and planning approvals later this year.

“The Jefferson will begin the transformation of the State Road 135 and County Road 144 intersection. It’s an important step in our downtown redevelopment, and we’ve worked very deliberately with Barrett & Stokely to get this project right. We’re so glad they stuck with us,” said Mike Patarino, chairman of the Bargersville RDC. “The Jefferson will be a tremendous asset and bring a different type of top-of-the-line housing and opportunities for residents and businesses in our community.”

Norton said as the town continues to be one of the fastest growing areas in the state, it's time to modernize and add more than just houses.

"We don't have any places for that kind of first starter or the middle kind of home, the multi-family home, those really don't exist. So, people are leaving Bargersville and then hopefully coming back into a much larger home to raise a family, but we want a whole life community, and this is just a part of building a whole life community," said Norton.

Some residents expressed their excitement for something new coming to the area.

"To be honest, I think the area could use some modernization in the first place. I don't know exactly what all they're putting over there, but I'm glad they're doing it. So, we'll just see what it does to the area and how it affects it," said new homeowner, Alex Bottorff.

Bottorff just bought a house around the corner. He and his neighbor Dan Johnson feel the project will benefit their community.

"I think it'll do a lot for the property value. It will definitely bring more to the area and money," said Bottorff.

"I think it's gonna be a good thing," said Johnson.

The Bargersville Redevelopment Commission and town council are now looking into revenue bonds to support the Jefferson.

As a part of the agreement, Old Bargersville Capital Partners, LLC, will purchase 6.4 acres (former Bargersville Flea Market site) from the RDC for $1.7 million. In addition, $4 million in state READI funds have been recommended for use in the project by the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority (CIRDA). The Town will issue economic development revenue bonds that will be supported by the property taxes generated by the project.

Barrett & Stokely will have the first option for future project phases, including development north and west of the intersection.

“Barrett and Stokely is excited to be a part of this transformational project in Bargersville,” said Andy Sahm with Barrett & Stokely. “As the first project in a new mixed-use district, it was important to take our time with the town to ensure we had the right fit for the community. Setting the bar high for quality and creating a strong sense of place was important in the planning of the Jefferson. We believe we have a truly unique development that is authentic to the town of Bargersville.”

The project also includes a new streetscape along State Road 135 with a multiuse trail as part of the first phase of the district. South Street will also be widened to accommodate the development.

The town of Bargersville issued an RFP for the development of the former flea market site in 2022. The market closed in 2019 and was later purchased by the Bargersville Redevelopment Commission.

Groundbreaking for the project is expected by mid 2026.

In 2028, the Town is expected to begin construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of State Road 135 and County Road 144, further improving the public infrastructure for the fast-growing community.