A fall tradition continues at Waterman's Family Farm on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — On the south side of Indianapolis, the signs of fall are everywhere: bright orange pumpkins, bales of hay and the sound of kids laughing as they run through corn mazes and bounce on hayrides.

It’s a scene that’s been unfolding for decades at Waterman’s Family Farm, and for many Hoosiers, it’s part of a yearly tradition.

“We opened the business, my husband and I, back in 1978,” said Carol Waterman, who founded the farm with her family on East Raymond Street. “It’s a little piece of the country in the city.”

What started as a small family farm has become a fall staple for families across central Indiana.

The farm offers a full lineup of fall fun: pumpkin picking, hayrides, a corn maze, food vendors, photo opportunities and more.

Brandi Mathis has been coming to Waterman’s since she was a child. Now she’s back with kids of her own.

“Oh, memories flooded,” she said. “It was definitely strange pulling in because it's bigger than it was when I was a child.”

From dinosaurs “eating” pumpkins to face painting and fall snacks, there’s something for every age.

“It is perfect for the kids,” Mathis added.

Whether it’s your first visit or your fifteenth, the message from families is the same: “Get your family together and get out here and make some memories.”

Waterman’s Fall Festival runs daily through November 2.