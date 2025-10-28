Feeding the need: Thanksgiving meals are still available

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Family and Social Services Administration warned Hoosiers that SNAP benefits would not be paid in November unless the government reopens.

The news has led to an increase in visits to local food banks and pantries.

Thanksgiving meals are still available to those in need

WRTV South Side Community Reporter Rachael Wilkerson has been searching for resources for families as Thanksgiving approaches.

"People are calling. It's a desperate time," said Terry Cabell.

Every year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation provides 10,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

"We want to help as many people as we can," she said.

Terry Cabell says the foundation typically does not reach capacity until the week of the holiday. This year, they are already halfway full.

"We have like 5,000 meals already reserved," she said.

She encourages people to call 317-636-7985 now and reserve a meal.

The line will be open until November 17th.

"Don't wait until the last minute. If you know somebody that needs a meal, let them know that we're still here. We are here to help," said Cabell.

"I know there are many agencies working very hard to find those very Thanksgiving staples," said Tomya Brooks, Midwest Food Bank Agency Coordinator.

Midwest Food Bank on Indy's Southwest side distributes items to more than 250 local food pantries.

"I'm hearing that they're increasing people coming in by 10 to 50," said Brooks.

Brooks says no November SNAP benefits and high grocery prices are fueling a big demand.

"The phone calls and the applications are pouring in like crazy," said Brooks. "I have a wait list of over 50 agencies that would like to come on that I can't bring on right now. It is just at an all-time high," she said.

People are also asking about turkeys. ABC News reports wholesale turkey prices are up 40% over last year.

Brooks said they are sending holiday staples to pantries, but they can only send donated items. That's why she is searching for hams, turkeys and sides.

"They don't have to come to Midwest Food Bank. If you don't know where to take them, you can call in to ask to talk to me, and I can give you pantries in the are in need so that you don't have to drive all the way to Midwest Food Bank. We will definitely get you in contact. They're all looking for them. We're looking for them," said Brooks.

So whether you're grabbing a meal from Mozel or hoping to prepare now, you're encouraged to use the Community Compass App.

"We're going to have our main kitchen is going to be done from Ivy Tech. They have seven floors of kitchens, so the biggest bulk of our deliveries will go out from there, but there's still other satellites at Tabernacle on 34th and Central," said Cabell.

"If you are in need and you're ashamed of that, please don't be. Please go get the help," said Brooks.

Community Compass will help connect you with your closest food pantry and provide the hours of operation.