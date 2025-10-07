FOP calls out Beech Grove Common Council in budget controversy

BEECH GROVE — The Beech Grove Common Council will vote on whether it will move the mayor's proposed budget forward.

There are $600,000 in cuts from last year's budget. Mayor James Coffman claims the cuts had to be made due to the passage of Indiana's SEA1, which cuts property taxes.

Some of the proposed cuts involve the police department and EMS.

"We're cutting about $50,000 from vehicles for our police department next year. So, we typically buy about five new police vehicles each year. Next year, we're going to knock that down. We're going to cut $25,000 from capital improvements on the police side," said Mayor Coffman. "And then we get the EMS, we're going to cut a part-time administration position that pays $20,000."

Coffman said about $15,000 in proposed cuts also includes medical supplies, fuel and more.

Mayor Coffman feels these cuts will not largely impact the city.

"I think we're able to fund this budget with these cuts that we made across the board, not just for public safety, but also for our parks, our streets, our community center and our senior center. We've made cuts elsewhere, so our residents will not see any change in services," said Coffman.

The mayor said some council members are opposed to the three percent cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees.

"There's been a few council members back and forth who are hesitant about what the effects of SEA1 is going to have in the city in the next few years. So, I know they're concerned about how this three percent increase might affect us and our cash reserve, but I think with our financial advisor tonight. I think they're gonna show that we are able to fund this budget as it's presented and with the included three percent," said Mayor Coffman.

Rick Snyder, the president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, said the three percent adjustment is required by the union contract and feels the cuts would be unfair to officers.

"If they choose not to fund that, especially with the dollars that we know that they have, that they have the funding to do the appropriation, they would be in breach of that contract, and we would have to have serious discussions about where we go from here," said Snyder.

"We're going to be going to the city council meeting tonight. We're going to be making clear that our officers and their families expect that the obligations that are included within their current contract. They expect those to be fully funded and honored. Our officers in Beech Grove have honored their commitments to the community by faithfully serving and protecting residences, businesses and our schools. And now we find that on the backside, after fulfilling those obligations, you have government officials who are looking at trying to really cover their budgetary concerns on the backs of their officers. Here again, the problem is there are no budgetary concerns for 2026, the year that they are actually talking about. Taking money out of the pockets of our officers and their families in case they need those dollars in future years," said Snyder.

The common council will vote after the first reading. If passed, it will move forward.

A final vote would happen on October 20.