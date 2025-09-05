Franklin Township councilors will vote Monday on Google Data Center hearing

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — On Monday night, the Indianapolis City-County Council will vote on whether to hold a final public hearing for a proposed Google Data Center in Franklin Township.

The Metropolitan Development Commission has already approved moving forward with the project.

Franklin Township District Councilor Michael Paul Hart plans to make a motion to "call down" the vote. If enough councilors support his motion, there will be another public hearing where both sides can present their cases before councilors make a final decision.

"I feel really confident that we're going to get the votes to have a hearing," Hart said.

Hart said he received full caucus support for allowing the public hearing. He also said at least 16 councilors have told him they want to stop the Franklin Township Google Data Center plans.

"So, I'm optimistic," Hart said.

Signs opposing the center are visible throughout Franklin Township. Hart said most residents in his district oppose the project and have unanswered questions about utility and water usage.

"The tax abatement structure that's set up for it is not productive for future growth for the city of Indianapolis," Hart said. "When you look at who stands to benefit the most, it is certainly the utility companies — both the water and electric company AES and Citizens."

Councilor positions

Councilor Ron Gibson (D-District 8) supports the data center as economic development for the area.

"This is bigger than one county. It creates significant economic development. It's going to employ people. It's going to drive businesses and more creativity in our county overall," Gibson said.

Councilor Joshua Bain (R-District 21) said he's not against data centers but will support the district councilor's position.

"They're the ones elected to represent that part of the county. I think it's very important that we defer to them," Bain said.

Councilor Jared Evans (D-District 17) opposes the project.

"Most people feel that these data centers do not pay their fair share of their electricity and their water usage, and I'm not willing to put that cost onto taxpayers and residents," Evans said. "I am a no vote on supporting the rezoning of that almost 500 acres in Franklin Township."

Gibson believes some councilors may change their positions after discussions with the council attorney.

Council statements

Several councilors have issued formal statements:

District 2 Councilor Brienne Delaney: "At this point, I plan to support Councilor Hart's call-down vote on September 8. Regarding the final vote after the public hearing, I have not yet reached a decision."

District 18 Councilor Kristin Jones: "I will be standing with the District Councilor, Councilor Hart, in opposing this zoning case. I believe the District Councilor knows their district the best."

District 13 Councilor Jesse Brown: "I have heard from nearly 200 unique individuals about this data center. Only two people favor the project, and both work in the utilities industry. I am a solid 'no' on approving any zoning, permitting, or tax abatements for this data center."

District 15 Councilor Rena Allen: "I oppose the construction of a data center in Franklin Township because the negative impacts outweigh the potential benefits. The facility would significantly increase energy use and emissions, threaten our local water supply, and add heavy traffic that strains roads and infrastructure."

Vice President Ali Brown and District 4 Councilor Nick Roberts issued a joint statement: "After extensive conversations with our constituents, community stakeholders, and representatives from Google, we have decided that we cannot support the proposed construction of a new data center in Indianapolis."

District 7 Councilor John Barth: "I continue to oppose the proposed data center in Franklin Township. This project raises major concerns about water use, enormous energy demands, noise and the long-term loss of land that could be used for housing or community projects."

Councilors expressing opposition to Hart: Brian Mowery (District 25), Brienne Delaney (District 2), Dan Boots (District 3), Nick Roberts (District 4), John Barth (District 7), Alison Ali Brown (District 10), Jesse Brown (District 13), Abdt Nielsen (District 14), Rena Allen (District 15), Jessica McCormick (District 16), Jared Evans (District 17), Kristin Jones (District 18), Frank Mascari (District 19), Joshua Bain (District 21), Paul Annee (District 22), Derek Cahill (District 23), Michael Dilk (District 24).

The full council meeting is on Monday at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.