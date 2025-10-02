Johnson County Coroner responds after multiple resignations within department

JOHNSON COUNTY — Five deputy coroners in Johnson County handed in their letters of resignation ahead of Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt returning to work on Wednesday.

Pruitt is in the center of an Indiana State Police investigation for allegedly texting and supplying alcohol and marijuana gummies to a 17-year-old girl.

Pruitt addressed the resignations in an email sent to WRTV:

I would like to begin by apologizing for not being available to speak with you in person. I want to take this opportunity to address the recent resignations within the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. While it was disappointing to receive them, I understand that each individual must make the decision that is best for themselves. Each of those who resigned has served Johnson County with dedication, and I am grateful for their service.



Moving forward, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office remains fully committed to providing thorough and professional death investigations. Our priority continues to be ensuring that families receive the answers they need during the most difficult of times. At this time, the office remains staffed with eight Deputy Coroners, one full-time Administrative Deputy Coroner, and myself.



As of today, we have already received several request for applications from individuals interested in serving our community as Deputy Coroners, and we will be moving forward with the process of filling those vacancies in the near future.

Derek Wilson, the former Chief Deputy Coroner of Johnson County, also issued a statement, sharing his decision to leave the office: