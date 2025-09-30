Mars Hill drive-in works to keep prices affordable

INDIANAPOLIS — Mel's on Indy's southwest side is a staple in this community known for cheap prices and fresh food. Those prices for beef and other items you see at the grocery store also impact local food diners like this one. Mel's said it's doing all it can to keep its menu affordable.

"My father has been here for 60-plus years," said Melanie Taylor.

At 83, Mel Thomas is still enjoying running Mel's Drive-In. He bought the place in 1956 when he was 19.

"It's been in the family ever since. My cousins have worked here. My kids worked here. My dad gave a lot of people in the community their first jobs," said Taylor.

Mel said family is what has kept the place running. Everyone flips burgers and makes shakes.

"We have at least four generations of family that still work here," said Thomas.

WRTV

Each order is cooked fresh.

"I go through about 100 pounds of ground beef a day, and that's not just burgers. We make our coney sauce fresh every morning, sometimes two batches a day, even our chili," said Taylor.

I stopped by last week to grab a burger. Experiencing high beef prices myself, I asked Mel's if prices were impacting the business.

"I mean, when you're seeing $7 a pound at the store, I'm paying more, even though I buy it in bulk, I'm paying more than that," said Taylor.

Most prices are still mostly below $5.

"We keep the vendors competitive so we are able to keep the prices down," said Thomas.

After two years of no increases, the business had to raise prices due to inflation.

"This year, we had to raise our prices about 20%" said Taylor. "The price of beef is outrageous. The price of a lot of products have gone up. It is a lower-income neighborhood, so we do try to keep prices reasonable without hurting ourselves."

WRTV

Randall Carlton has been pulling into the drive-in for 40 years.

"I like the two-for-one prices and everything always seems good and fresh, and they're always quick," said Carlton.

Jywanza Logan doesn't live in Mars Hill but visits with his uncle instead of other restaurants.

"[Other places are] too expensive. You come here and get like two for four dollars. It's wonderful," said Logan.

The family said it's not what's on the outside, it's what's on the inside. They love Mars Hill and will continue to serve.

"I'm proud of the place. Eventually, it will be mine and then it'll be my children's," said Taylor.