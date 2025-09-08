Hobbs Station development signals major growth for Plainfield

PLAINFIELD— Construction is well underway on Hobbs Station, a new mixed-use development in Plainfield that is already attracting attention across Central Indiana.

The first phase, which includes modern apartments and commercial space already has residents beginning to move in and businesses open.

The Town of Plainfield has invested approximately $26 million into the project through a public-private partnership with New City Development.

The full development will roll out in four phases over the next decade and is expected to bring thousands of jobs and new housing opportunities to the area.

Town officials say Hobbs Station will also include a two-mile extension of the Vandalia Trail, connecting the new development to nearby parks and enhancing pedestrian and bike access throughout the community.

For longtime residents, the pace of growth is noticeable.

Amber Ross, who grew up in Hendricks County says the area has changed rapidly.

“Everything’s growing so much,” Ross said. “We’ve got the best schools out here, the shopping is improving and now there are more places to live.”

The new apartments have drawn a mix of tenants, including young professionals and growing families.

Andrew Gladden, a 25-year-old Plainfield resident, said the development reflects what many in his generation are looking for.

“Just having the capability to live in a community that’s growing and still be able to raise a family if needed is ideal,” Gladden said.

Despite the excitement, not everyone supports the changes.

Some residents expressed concerns about increased traffic and the loss of open land, including a historic farmhouse that once stood on the site.

Still, others believe the benefits of the project outweigh the drawbacks.

Hobbs Station has also received formal recognition, recently being named a finalist in the Indy Chamber Awards, a sign that the development is gaining attention beyond Plainfield.