Hundreds in Hendricks County left without power during freezing temperatures

AVON, Ind. — Hundreds of homes in Hendricks County near U.S. 36 were left without power Sunday after downed power lines caused widespread outages, leaving families to cope with below-freezing temperatures.

Residents in neighborhoods near Rockville Road and East County Road 100 South reported losing power early Sunday morning. Duke Energy outage maps showed hundreds of customers affected around 10:30 a.m.

“All the power had went out, and I looked and it was our entire neighborhood,” said Vanessa England, who lives in Avon.

wrtv power lines down

England said the outage quickly made conditions inside her home uncomfortable and potentially unsafe.

“It was dropping quickly in the house and went from about 72 to about 60 within an hour,” she said.

England and her family were able to stay with family nearby, but she said the outage raised serious concerns for many neighbors, especially those who couldn’t leave.

wrtv power lines down

“My pets are at home and I don’t know if my pipes are gonna burst,” she said.

Others turned to social media to share their frustrations, posting messages like, “My power is off and it’s getting cold in here! Please get it fixed soon!” Another resident said their power was out from 5 a.m. until nearly noon.

Avon police said Duke Energy crews repaired the downed lines near Production Drive and Avon Avenue and worked diligently to restore service throughout the area.

By Sunday afternoon, England’s power had been restored. Still, she said she worries about families who didn’t have the option to leave during the outage.

“Not everyone has that luxury right now with how expensive things are to just get up and leave and go get food or a warm place to go,” England said.

Duke Energy has not reported any additional outages tied to the incident.