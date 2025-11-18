Krannert Park set for major outdoor upgrades as $3.7 million renovation begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars in renovations are about to transform Krannert Park on Indianapolis’ west side as construction begins this week on a series of major outdoor upgrades.

The improvements follow the recent $11 million renovation of the Krannert Park Family Center, which serves more than 1,000 people each month. Regular visitor Kathy Williams says the changes have already been noticeable.

“I’ve seen differences already in the past six months as we’ve come over,” she said.

Now, an additional $3.7 million is being invested to update the park’s outdoor spaces.

City-County Councilor Jared Evans says the project is long overdue for west-side neighborhoods.

“These are just massive investments and millions of dollars being spent here on the west side,” Evans said, noting that residents are especially eager for the new basketball and pickleball courts.

The renovation plan includes new courts, a new playground, and expanded and repaired trails, particularly around the pond, which is stocked by the Department of Natural Resources and used regularly by local clubs.

Evans says upgrading the trails will make the area safer and more accessible. “I think it’s awesome that they are putting investment,” he said.

Construction is set to begin as soon as the rain clears and is expected to wrap up Fall of 2026.

Meanwhile, the Krannert Park pool reopened today after closing in October due to a tear in the pool’s lining. The liner remained under warranty following the nearly $11 million renovation of the Family Center completed in January 2024.