Wayne Township program gives students with intellectual disabilities real-world opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS — More students in Wayne Township are getting hands-on work experience thanks to new partnerships between local businesses and the district’s THRIVE program.

The program connects students with intellectual disabilities to internships where they can learn job skills and prepare for future employment. Rick’s Café Boatyard on Eagle Creek is among the newest businesses to join the effort.

Oscar Riggs, a Wayne Township student, is already thriving through his internship at Rick’s. Teachers say his experience shows the impact these opportunities can have.

“I’m the last person to influence them before they leave, so it’s really important to me that we give them as many opportunities as possible,” said teacher Jennifer Garrett, who helps guide students in the THRIVE program.

Garrett says students are learning skills that will prepare them for life after high school, while businesses benefit from the chance to support and include young people in the workplace.

“All the employees wanted to come up and tell their story about someone with special needs,” Garrett said. “When Oscar had a unified flag football game, a group of Rick’s employees came out to support him.”

With Rick’s on board, the program is expanding and more local businesses are being asked to step in and help.

Other businesses that are helping bring dozens of student internships are The Breakfast Co., Chole’s Doll House, Goodwill and Chapel Hill United Methodist.

For Wayne Township, the message is simple: when local businesses partner with students, the entire community benefits.