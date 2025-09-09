Wayne Township Trustee’s Office faces rising demand amid budget strains

WAYNE TOWNSHIP— Wayne Township is seeing a dramatic rise in residents seeking financial assistance, particularly for basic needs like school clothing and utility bills.

The increase has forced the township government to dip into its rainy-day fund to keep people afloat and leaders say the situation could grow even more serious in the months ahead.

The Wayne Township Trustee’s Office recently wrapped up its summer School Clothing Assistance Program, which provides vouchers for struggling families to purchase back-to-school clothes.

A total of 556 families were assisted this summer.

That's more than double the 265 families helped during the same period in 2024.

wrtv Wayne Township

“The increase is so significant and also emotional,” said Trustee Jeb Bardon. “It shows us just how many more families are struggling to make ends meet.”

For residents like Paul Officer, that assistance can make all the difference.

“If you could take care of the bills, that’s like half the stress gone,” Officer said. “It’s helping huge because my job is cutting back on hours, so certain parts we was struggling.”

wrtv Wayne Township

By July, the Trustee’s Office had already distributed more than $295,000 to help residents keep their utilities on.

In many cases, when utilities are disconnected, especially in rental units, eviction and homelessness soon follow.

To avoid a funding crisis, the Wayne Township Board approved a $575,000 transfer from the township’s rainy-day fund into the assistance budget.

Bardon said the goal is clear: “We’re trying to help folks not get evicted, not have their utilities shut off.”

Adding to the concern is a proposed $21 monthly increase in electricity rates from AES Indiana.

“We are seeing elderly folks on fixed incomes and people who simply can’t pay their utility bill,” Bardon said. “We will continue to try and help folks as long as we can.”

The rainy-day fund isn’t endless, and township leaders are urging residents to attend the upcoming September board meeting, where the proposed 2026 budget will be presented.

“Changes at the state and federal level are affecting townships like ours just as more families need services,” he said. “The needs of the community are growing, and the budget is not.”

