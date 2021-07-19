Inclusive Indianapolis church open to all

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis church wants the community know everyone is welcome there - no matter what.

Powerhouse Church, located on Hovey Street near 30th and Ralston on the north side, focuses on being intentionally inclusive, especially with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are all God's children, we are all made in the reflection and express image of God, and I think often times it is dangerous to seek relationship with God that is exclusive of others," Bishop Keith McQeen said. "He was not just made in your image, He was made in our image."

The church's mission has helped parishoners like Jay Tyler.

"A friend of mine brought me to visit and I was at that point in and out of church because of the fact that I was kind of battling with my sexual orientation and going through certain things with churches," Tyler said. "I was told about this here church and came here and ever since then things have been going perfectly."

