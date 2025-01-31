Increased drone activity raises concerns near Avian Influenza quarantine areas in Indiana

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, along with local and federal agencies, has reported a surge in drone activity near sites affected by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

Residents in Adams, Allen, Jackson, and Jay counties, as well as areas in Ohio, are urged to report any drone sightings to local law enforcement.

The department says some individuals have attempted to shoot down drones, but this action is illegal and can result in felony charges, including severe penalties.

"It is a crime to shoot down a drone. It is a felony to 'damage, destroy, disable or wreck any aircraft," punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison," IDOH said in a press release.

Authorities caution against engaging with drone operators and stress that all reports should be directed to the local county Emergency Management Agency.

IDOH also stresses the public safety risk of flying drones in quarantined areas.

"Agricultural areas and farms affected by the avian influenza are quarantined, and any unlawful entry (by drones or citizens) could spread the virus. Some reports have surfaced to indicate drones have landed on barns in these areas, and there is legitimate concern the drones could transmit disease from one location to the next," they said.

Complete FAA rules and guidance related to flying drones

Drone operators should avoid these bird farms and remember some standard rules:

These areas are quarantined for safety reasons.

The FAA requires certain standards for a pilot to fly at night.

All pilots or their visual observers must be able to always see the drone while in flight.

Flying drones above people is permissible only in certain circumstances.

Drones must fly no higher than 400 feet above the ground or operator.

All operators must have proper certifications and registration paperwork.

Code of Federal Regulations

