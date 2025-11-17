Increasing number of people turning to side hustles for extra income

INDIANAPOLIS — As the cost of living continues to rise, more people are turning to side hustles — everything from babysitting to renting out their cars to help cover basic expenses.

Ahmad Joulani, owner of Crown Autos, a small used car dealership in Indianapolis, said he added a new stream of income five months ago by listing a vehicle on Turo, an online platform that allows people to rent out their cars.

“You know everyone is looking for extra income,” he said.

Joulani said the demand surprised him immediately.

“I put one car in Turo, and I was shocked. Two days after I list my car, my car booked right away for three to four days,” he said.

WRTV

What started as a side hustle quickly grew. Joulani now has 25 cars listed on the platform.

“Soon working to be around 50-60 cars in the fleet,” he said. “It’s not my side business anymore, it’s a business for me.”

Elizabeth Ayoola with NerdWallet said multiple income streams are becoming common.

“I personally have multiple sources of income, and I think it’s smart for everyone to do so if you have the access or resources to do it,” she said.

Ayoola said monetizing existing skills can help people stay financially stable.

“Whether that’s a skill that you already have and finding a way to monetize it can help to keep finances afloat during a time where things are pretty expensive, the cost of living has gone up and people are losing their sources of income,” she said.

A study released this year found Indianapolis ranks third among U.S. cities where workers are most likely to hold more than one job. NerdWallet found that 10 percent of people started a side hustle or second job in 2024, though some of the most popular gig options are becoming harder to secure.

“People are still looking to do DoorDash, Instacart and things like that, but I’ve heard some people complain that it’s sometimes hard to find work even doing that right now because it’s very competitive,” Ayoola said.

She recommends people continue networking and using the skills they already have.

“Even word of mouth is very important right now,” she said. “Getting to those Facebook groups, social media platforms, networking events and finding out what kind of extra gigs you can take on can be extremely helpful as well.”