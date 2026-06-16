IND airport to launch first CLEAR+ checkpoint in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials at the Indianapolis International Airport are gearing up to open the first CLEAR+ checkpoint in the state.

New York City-based CLEAR operates biometric identification systems at airports and entertainment venues across the country. IND will join 60 other U.S. airports in adding a CLEAR+ checkpoint.

The service is fully voluntary. The company says it offers a quicker way to get through airport security checkpoints.

“Enjoy faster, frictionless experiences at airports, arenas, and everywhere in between,” CLEAR said about its services on its website.

CLEAR+ uses facial features and other data to create a distinctive biometric ID for members.

The company also claims its members save on average four hours per year going through security at events.

CLEAR and IND officials will officially launch the new CLEAR+ checkpoint on Tuesday, ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer travel season.