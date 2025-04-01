Indiana advocates and governor highlight National Child Abuse Prevention Month

INDIANAPOLIS— As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, a division of The Villages of Indiana, will host an awareness event at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday.

The event will bring together Governor Mike Braun, Indiana legislators, child welfare advocates and community members in a collective effort to protect children and prevent abuse.

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana plays a vital role in the state's prevention efforts. In 2024, volunteers in 56 local councils across 62 counties actively worked to raise awareness, provide educational resources and advocate for stronger child protection policies.

Shannon Schumacher, president and CEO of The Villages of Indiana, emphasized the importance of community engagement in preventing child abuse.

“It is our mission at The Villages of Indiana and Prevent Child Abuse Indiana to make sure that the state’s most precious resource, our children, are well cared for and that we all ensure their safety,” Schumacher said. “Our focus is to raise awareness, be a resource for families, individuals, and organizations, and advocate for expanded programs and policies to foster a statewide network committed to child abuse prevention.”

According to the Indiana Youth Institute’s 2024 Kids Count Data Book, over 7,500 children in Indiana were removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect in 2023.

Indiana law requires any individual who suspects child abuse or neglect to report it.

Advocates tell WRTV they are pushing for expanded programs and policies to build a stronger statewide network dedicated to child safety.

They're also seeking improvements to the systems designed to address abuse and neglect, and a greater emphasis on public awareness to encourage more proactive reporting of suspected cases.

Reports can be made to the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-800-5556, available 24/7, including weekends and holidays.

