Indiana AG launches gas price tracker for drivers statewide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Attorney General's Office has launched a new website that tracks gas prices at more than 4,600 stations across the state.

IN Fuel Watch went live this week. The site shows real-time prices and allows users to search by location, price range and gas station brand.

The website includes color-coded indicators for each station. Green shows stations that dropped prices more than 17 cents below April 8 levels. Yellow indicates moderate changes. Red marks price increases.

Users can filter results based on how much prices have increased or decreased. The site includes live metrics showing the cheapest gas statewide.

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest gas in Indiana was $3.27 per gallon in Hamilton County.

"Hoosiers deserve clear, accessible information about gas prices in their communities," Attorney General Todd Rokita said. "We know every penny matters right now."

The attorney general's office said it will monitor the data for potential price-gouging violations. Officials plan to enforce Indiana's consumer protection laws if stations fail to pass along savings or charge excessive prices.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com.