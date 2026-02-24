Indiana AG's office recovers $100 million in welfare fraud since 2021, seeks more authority

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Attorney General's office says it has recovered $100 million in welfare fraud since 2021, with cases involving doctors, nurses and home health agencies accused of overbilling or stealing medication from their places of employment.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit within the Attorney General's office currently has the authority to investigate fraud committed by healthcare providers, but the office is pushing lawmakers to expand that authority.

"The work that we do here in the Attorney General's office is focused on Medicaid and Welfare provider fraud," Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said.

Matthew Whitmire, Director and Chief Counsel of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Indiana Attorney General's Office, described the types of cases investigators pursue.

"Nurse... CNA.. doctor.. whoever takes that medication for their own personal gain, use or to sell that medication instead of providing it to the patient for legitimate medical purposes," Whitmire said.

Among the expanded powers Rokita is seeking is law enforcement authority for Medicaid Fraud Control Unit agents, which would allow them to serve search warrants and, in some cases, make arrests. Currently, the unit must ask the Indiana State Police to serve search warrants and arrest those who commit welfare fraud.

"We can only go so far, and again I think law enforcement authority for these guys.. which is all we have ever asked for. I am not asking for broad police powers for all 400 of my staff, but I think the MFCU agents absolutely need law enforcement authority," Rokita said.

Rokita drew a comparison to justify the request.

"I mean, honestly, if hospitals have police officers and law enforcement authority, why can't the fraud investigators?" Rokita said.

The Attorney General's office is also seeking the power to directly prosecute welfare recipient fraud cases. He says that authority currently falls under the Family and Social Services Administration. Lawmakers would need to address that request in a future legislative session.

