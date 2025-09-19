Indiana AIDS Walk to mark 35 years of supporting Hoosiers living with HIV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana AIDS Walk returns to Indianapolis this weekend, marking 35 years of raising life-changing funds for Hoosiers living with HIV. The annual event supports organizations like Step Up, which relies on walk proceeds for its emergency fund to help clients with urgent needs like housing and food.

Ashley Sessions' grandmother, Paula French, started Step Up in honor of her brother, who passed away from an HIV-related illness.

"She really dedicated her life to helping others and you know she taught us that love is an action word and go out there and advocate for people, do what you can, donate, walk, start a team," Sessions said.

The Indiana AIDS Walk has been a tradition for Sessions' family dating back to 1994. Money raised helps Step Up clients like Ricky Applegate.

"They've helped me in so many ways.... first month's rent, deposit, insurance, bus passes, food," Applegate said.

Holli Young, Step Up non-medical case manager, explained the variety of assistance the organization provides.

"If clients need things, even small things like work boots to start a new job or, transportation to get to their medical appointments, housing, is a really big thing for us," Young said.

The walk serves as the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis's biggest fundraiser of the year. The proceeds benefit around 25 different organizations.

Stephen Everett emphasized the continued need for HIV support services.

"It's needed because there's still new infections and HIV every single day in our state. It's not going away… and people need to first of all get tested to know if they have it," Everett said.

Sessions' grandmother Paula passed away in 2024, but her family's tradition continues because she believes every step and every dollar raised matters.

"My family and I will keep walking and her legacy and my uncle's legacy and keep supporting those that still need support and get them the treatment and medications, services that they need," Sessions said.

The CDC reports more than 15,000 Hoosiers are living with HIV in Indiana.

The Indiana AIDS Walk takes place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick History Center. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. and the walk steps off at 1 p.m.