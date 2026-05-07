Indiana attorney general sues Roblox and Discord over child safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corp., maker of a widely used online gaming platform, and Discord Inc., which operates a messaging app, alleging the companies failed to provide sufficient protections against online predators targeting children.

“These companies, which cater to kids and young individuals, know full well that numerous predatory sex criminals have used these platforms to contact and lure their victims,” Rokita said in a release. “And yet, they continue promoting themselves as safe for children. That is more than reckless. It’s a clear and ongoing violation of Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, and we are working to hold them accountable to protect Hoosier families.”

The lawsuit cites the case of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee of Fishers, who was allegedly lured from her home in January after months of interaction with a man on Roblox and Discord. She was later found dead in Ohio. According to Rokita’s office, Hailey is one of at least three Indiana girls who have been groomed or enticed away from their homes while using Roblox.

Rokita’s office points to similar incidents in other states. In 2019, a Florida man was arrested after authorities said he targeted 10- to 12-year-old children on Roblox, coaxed them onto Discord, and coerced them into sending sexually explicit images. In 2024, the FBI arrested a Michigan man and charged him with numerous crimes tied to the sexual exploitation of possibly more than 100 children. Investigators said he told them he used Roblox to talk to others sexually, including minors he allegedly knew were children, before moving conversations to Discord and coercing them to send nude images.

“This pattern has repeated itself time and time again,” Rokita said. “We cannot stand idly by and allow it to continue.”

Roblox and Discord have said they are rolling out new safety features, but the effectiveness of those changes “remains to be seen,” Rokita’s office says.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive and declaratory relief to prevent further harm on the platforms, disgorgement of all money and benefits obtained from what the filing describes as unlawful, unfair, abusive and deceptive conduct, civil penalties of up to $5,000 per knowing violation, and reimbursement of the attorney general’s investigative costs.