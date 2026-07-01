Indiana auto systems maker to shut down Terre Haute plant, cut 207 jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WRTV) — Auto system maker ThyssenKrupp Presta North America is closing its Terre Haute manufacturing facility, permanently eliminating 207 jobs over the next nine months.

The North American headquarters and technology center for ThyssenKrupp Presta are in Fishers.

The company made the announcement in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday.

The company said it will begin a phased closure of the plant at 1597 E. Industrial Drive on or shortly after Aug. 30. The process is expected to be complete by March 31.

ThyssenKrupp Presta North America manufactures steering components and systems for the automotive industry.

In the notice, CEO Yashar Kazemi cited “current business circumstances” as the reason for the decision.

The company first told employees about the closure during an all-employee meeting on May 15.

“While this is difficult news, the Company is providing employees with significant advance notice and severance benefits,” the WARN notice states.

Of the 207 affected workers, approximately 101 are members of the United Auto Workers union.

Because the entire facility is shutting down, the company said no bumping rights are available to employees. The company plans to notify workers of their individual last dates of employment as those dates are determined.

The WARN Act requires employers with 100 or more employees to provide at least 60 days’ notice before plant closings or mass layoffs.