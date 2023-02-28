Watch Now
Indiana baby born in August 2022 heading home from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
Baby Giorgio Fabsits
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 28, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday was a day 190 days in the making for Baby Giorgio Fabsits and his family.

Giorgio was born on Aug. 22, 2022 at 23 weeks gestation. He weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Baby Giorgio Fabsits

"Giorgio has been quite the miracle for us," said Debra Moon, neonatology nurse practitioner at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU.

The hospital says babies that young generally have a 20-50% chance of survival. After multiple complications, surgeries and infections over the last six months, Giorgio is going home. He now weighs 9 pounds.

"We’re all so excited. We’ve been waiting for this moment forever and we didn’t think it was going to come. These are happy tears. They’re happy tears,” said Estefania Alvarado, Giorgio’s mother. “I had a couple nurses that I feel like they took it in their hands to really care for him and I know they really love him."

Staff gathered inside the hospital lobby with pom poms, noisemakers and more to celebrate.

Giorgio's care team says they expect him to lead a normal, healthy life.

