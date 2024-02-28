Indiana ban on care for transgender youth to take effect immediately, appeals court rules

INDIANAPOLIS — An injunction blocking Indiana's gender affirming care ban to take effect has been lifted by the seventh court of appeals.

Senate Bill 480 prohibits medical providers from providing gender affirning health care to transgender youth.

The law was blocked in June 2023, following a lawsuit brought by four transgender youth, their families, as well as a doctor and health clinic.

Today, the seventh circuit court of appeals issues a stay that will lift the previous ban on the law.

The law, which was originally set to take effect of on July 1, 2023 will now take effect immediately.