Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame expands and becomes free to enter

NEW CASTLE — Basketball is Indiana's statewide sports obsession, but the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle ran out of space to tell the story. The museum is now much larger and it will not cost you anything to see it for yourself.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled its expansion on Thursday. The new wing includes an exhibit dedicated to women's basketball, a highlight reel of past state championship games, and a much larger room to store its archive of memorabilia.

WRTV

Additionally, the museum eliminated ticket fees thanks to a sponsorship with Henry Community Health.

"Five bucks to me is different than five bucks to a family of five or six," said Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame executive director Matt Marin. "We don't want to put that burden on them."

WRTV

The expansion is the first addition to the museum since it moved to New Castle in 1990. Martin said it shows how the museum has put a spark in Henry County after Chrysler closed its New Castle plant.

"This proves to the community that we're here for the long haul," Martin said. "It's not going to go to Indianapolis or anywhere else. This is home and we want to make sure that they know that."

WRTV

People came from all across Indiana to share their basketball stories at the grand reopening.

"I look at the people and the pictures from Connersville," said Peggy Hollinsworth, who worked for Connersville High School when the school won several state titles in the 1970s. "It's something special that we got to win two state championships in the one-class system."

WRTV

"I broadcast the first girls sectional championship live on a commercial radio station in Indiana," said Brent Wybel, who traveled to the museum from Jasper. "There was a lot of talk back in those days about the caliber of basketball that you were going to see. It was pretty darn good."

WRTV

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its 2024 class later this month.