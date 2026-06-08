Indiana Black Expo announces 2026 Summer Celebration honorees

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo has announced honorees for its 2026 Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon and Summer Celebration events.

The Summer Celebration will run July 8-19, 2026. The corporate luncheon is set for July 17 at the Indiana Convention Center.

The luncheon will honor five people under the theme "Our Legacy. Our Influence. Our Future."

Anthony Anderson will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Emmy-nominated actor is known for starring in "black-ish" and "All About the Andersons."



will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Emmy-nominated actor is known for starring in "black-ish" and "All About the Andersons." Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. will get the Legacy Award. He served as senior pastor of Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis for 37 years.



will get the Legacy Award. He served as senior pastor of Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis for 37 years. Delroy Lindo will receive the Screen Image Award. The Academy Award-winning actor is known for his work with director Spike Lee and the widespread recognition he garnered for his work in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.



will receive the Screen Image Award. The Academy Award-winning actor is known for his work with director Spike Lee and the widespread recognition he garnered for his work in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. October London will get the Music Heritage Award. The South Bend R&B singer is signed to Death Row Records.



will get the Music Heritage Award. The South Bend R&B singer is signed to Death Row Records. Terri Carmichael Jackson will receive the Excellence in Sports Award. She serves as executive director of the Women's National Basketball Players Association.



“Summer Celebration reflects the very best of our community, bringing together business leaders, families, entrepreneurs, artists, educators, faith leaders, and advocates for a shared celebration of excellence and impact," said Alice Watson, president and CEO of Indiana Black Expo.

The celebration will include several signature events:



The Ecumenical Service starts Thursday, July 9 at Grace Apostolic Church. Senator Raphael Warnock will deliver the keynote message.



starts Thursday, July 9 at Grace Apostolic Church. Senator Raphael Warnock will deliver the keynote message. The Business Conference features a Mayor's Breakfast on July 13. Charles Johnson of SodexoMagic will receive the Trailblazer Award.



features a Mayor's Breakfast on July 13. Charles Johnson of SodexoMagic will receive the Trailblazer Award. The Education Conference is July 16 at the convention center. Actor Hill Harper will serve as the afternoon keynote speaker.



is July 16 at the convention center. Actor Hill Harper will serve as the afternoon keynote speaker. Hip-hop artist Dee-1 will perform on Saturday, July 18 on the Entertainment Stage.



will perform on Saturday, July 18 on the Entertainment Stage. The Gospel Explosion closes the celebration Sunday, July 19. Gospel artist J.J. Hairston will headline the event.

Music Heritage Festival Lineup:

The lineup is also set for the Music Heritage Festival in downtown Indianapolis.

KEM - Headliner. The three-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist delivers smooth vocals on hits like "Love Calls" and "I Can't Stop Living You."

- Headliner. The three-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist delivers smooth vocals on hits like "Love Calls" and "I Can't Stop Living You." October London - The Indiana native brings his signature soulful sound and contemporary R&B style.

- The Indiana native brings his signature soulful sound and contemporary R&B style. King George - The emerging artist mixes Southern soul with modern R&B influences.

- The emerging artist mixes Southern soul with modern R&B influences. Midnight Star - The legendary funk band behind classic 1980s hits "No Parking (On the Dance Floor)" and "Freak-a-Zoid."

Tickets are available at SummerCelebration.net.